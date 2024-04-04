‘We know Modi’s brother’: Gang dupes Karnataka lecturer to give Rs 4 crore

A group of four men cheated a lecturer at a government college in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi of a staggering Rs 4.1 crore by promising her that she would get a prominent position in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The accused stated that they were close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s elder brother and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Based on a complaint from the victim Neelamma M Belamagi, the Bengaluru police arrested the four accused on Tuesday, April 2 in connection with the scam. They were identified as Riyaz Ahmed (41), Yusuf Subbekatte (47), Chandrappa C (44), and H Rudraiah (35). Police investigations revealed that Chandrappa was an employee of the Chikkamagaluru horticulture department.

According to Neelamma’s complaint in March, her ordeal began in June 2023 when she met Riyaz Ahmed. Ahmed allegedly lured her with the promise of securing a member position in the KPAC for a hefty sum of Rs 20 crore. To gain her trust, Ahmed claimed to have connections with the Prime Minister's elder brother. Neelamma's complaint states that Ahmed also convinced her of Chandrappa's supposed close ties to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.