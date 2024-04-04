‘We know Modi’s brother’: Gang dupes Karnataka lecturer to give Rs 4 crore
A group of four men cheated a lecturer at a government college in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi of a staggering Rs 4.1 crore by promising her that she would get a prominent position in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The accused stated that they were close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s elder brother and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Based on a complaint from the victim Neelamma M Belamagi, the Bengaluru police arrested the four accused on Tuesday, April 2 in connection with the scam. They were identified as Riyaz Ahmed (41), Yusuf Subbekatte (47), Chandrappa C (44), and H Rudraiah (35). Police investigations revealed that Chandrappa was an employee of the Chikkamagaluru horticulture department.
According to Neelamma’s complaint in March, her ordeal began in June 2023 when she met Riyaz Ahmed. Ahmed allegedly lured her with the promise of securing a member position in the KPAC for a hefty sum of Rs 20 crore. To gain her trust, Ahmed claimed to have connections with the Prime Minister's elder brother. Neelamma's complaint states that Ahmed also convinced her of Chandrappa's supposed close ties to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Following Ahmed's assurances, Neelamma applied for the KPSC membership and reportedly met Yusuf Subbekatte at an office in Bengaluru. The accused fabricated documents to solidify their claims. They presented Neelamma with a forged KPSC appointment letter, claiming it showed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recommendation for her appointment. The forged document purported to be official communication between the Chief Minister's office and Raj Bhavan, the Governor's residence. Additionally, the gang concocted fake meeting minutes to bolster their elaborate con.
Neelamma, convinced by the elaborate ruse, ended up paying the accused Rs 4.1 crore in instalments. However, when she approached the KPSC office to inquire about assuming her duties, the truth came crashing down. Realising she had been scammed, Neelamma Belamagi filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city police in March. The Central Crime Branch's Organised Crime Wing (OCW) have arrested the four individuals involved in the scam.
The police said that Yusuf Subbekatte has had a history of criminal activity, including charges of cheating. While Neelamma claims to have sourced the money from friends, family, and relatives, police are scrutinising the origin of such a large sum. They have reportedly issued a notice to Neelamma, requesting documents to substantiate her claims.