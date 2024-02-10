US Universities set to visit PG student fair in Bengaluru on Feb 12

The US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, US Commercial Service in India, and US Consulate General Chennai will host a series of free higher education fairs for students interested in studying at American universities. The fairs will be held in Bengaluru, Manipal, Mangaluru, Kochi, and Coimbatore from February 12-20.

Regarding the fairs, US Consul General Chennai Christopher Hodges has said that the United States remains the top host of international students globally, which he added was “a reflection of the quality, diversity, and innovation of American higher education institutions.” According to Hodges, the US-India initiative on critical and emerging technologies, known as iCET, will drive new advances and investment in next generation fields like commercial space, artificial intelligence, quantum, and green hydrogen and the role US and Indian universities and business can play in that effort.

Hodges further said, “The US Consulate General in Chennai is connecting American universities to South Indian business and research partners to harness the immense talent in both our countries to drive growth and foster the innovation that will take our relationship to the next level. In these cities, we see the top-quality Indian students and dynamic institutions that will help to get us there. And we’re proud to help bring US university partners to south India that showcase the strength and dynamism of US higher education.”