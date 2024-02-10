US Universities set to visit PG student fair in Bengaluru on Feb 12

The US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, US Commercial Service in India, and US Consulate General Chennai will host a series of free higher education fairs for students interested in studying at American universities. The fairs will be held in Bengaluru, Manipal, Mangaluru, Kochi, and Coimbatore from February 12-20.
Regarding the fairs, US Consul General Chennai Christopher Hodges has said that the United States remains the top host of international students globally, which he added was “a reflection of the quality, diversity, and innovation of American higher education institutions.” According to Hodges, the US-India initiative on critical and emerging technologies, known as iCET, will drive new advances and investment in next generation fields like commercial space, artificial intelligence, quantum, and green hydrogen and the role US and Indian universities and business can play in that effort.
Hodges further said, “The US Consulate General in Chennai is connecting American universities to South Indian business and research partners to harness the immense talent in both our countries to drive growth and foster the innovation that will take our relationship to the next level. In these cities, we see the top-quality Indian students and dynamic institutions that will help to get us there. And we’re proud to help bring US university partners to south India that showcase the strength and dynamism of US higher education.”
The fair is open to students interested in master’s or doctoral programmes in the United States. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet 18 US higher education representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and visa officers/diplomats from the US Consulate General Chennai, during the fair.
The fair is free and open to all students interested in U.S. higher education. Registration is mandatory. You can register at:
For additional resources on how to study in the United States, prospective students, parents, and educators, can visit EducationUSA’s website in India:
Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
Time: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Venue: The JW Marriott Hotel, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India
Participating US Higher Education Institutions:
1. Arizona State University
2. Bryant University
3. Catholic University of America
4. City University of Seattle
5. Clarkson University
6. George Washington University
7. Kennesaw State University
8. Marymount University
9. Park University
10. Penn College of Technology
11. Saint Louis University
12. St. Mary's University Texas
13. SUNY Buffalo
14. University of Arkansas
15. University of San Diego
16. University of Texas San Antonio
17. University of Utah
18. University of Wisconsin Stout