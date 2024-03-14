Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Tejasvi Surya thank party for LS ticket

Union minister Pralhad Joshi thanked the party leadership on Wednesday, March 13 for fielding him from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka for the fifth consecutive time. The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which includes the names of Pralhad Joshi, Tejasvi Surya and Basavaraj Bommai from Karnataka, among others.

"The party has made me more responsible towards development by giving me the ticket. I got the opportunity to serve under PM Narendra Modi as the Union minister, handling important portfolios. I have always shouldered the responsibilities given to me without courting any controversy,” Pralhad Joshi stated.