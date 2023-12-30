Two more complaints lodged against Karnataka RSS leader for remarks on Muslim women

Two more police complaints were filed on Saturday, December 30 against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat -- a top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in Karnataka -- for his derogatory remarks against Muslim women while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning triple talaq. In a controversial statement during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra' as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka’s Mandya district, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said that the Modi government had granted Muslim women "permanent husbands" by criminalising the practice of triple talaq (instant divorce). Bhat claimed that before this intervention, Muslim women did not have stable marriages, stating, "Muslim women didn’t have permanent husbands, they had different husbands every day. PM Narendra Modi gave them permanent husbands."

The two complaints were filed by Rahib Ulla and Usman against Bhat. “Muslim women have found permanent husbands only after the arrival of Modi,” he said at the Hanuma Sankeerthna Yatra programme in Mandya.

A complaint has also been registered against him at Srirangapatna police station in Mandya district. However, Bhat had obtained a stay order from the Karnataka High Court in this case.