Teen killed by father in Bengaluru for eloping with Dalit teen

Pallavi was a resident of HD Kote in Mysuru and was relocated to maternal uncle’s residence in Naganathapura, Bengaluru, when her father came to know of her relationship with a Dalit teen. But the girl was not to be dissuaded easily and she managed to run away with her lover on October 14, leading to a complaint filed by the family at the Parappana Agrahara police station. The police located Pallavi and returned her to the family on October 20, and there was a huge confrontation between the father and the daughter on Saturday night.

It is also reported that an enraged Ganesh set upon his wife, Sharadha, and his brother-in-law, Shantha Kumar, for “failing to keep adequate vigil”, but no major harm came to them. Eventually he surrendered himself to the Parappana Agrahara police. Ganesh later turned himself in at the Parappana Agrahara police station.

According to a report by Times Of India, Pallavi belonged to the Gowda community and the Dalit teen was working in a shop in HD Kote. Ganesh allegedly told the police that his concern wasn't about the boy’s caste as much as his daughter's lack of focus on her studies.