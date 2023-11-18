‘Speaker’s post neither religious nor political, but Constitutional: Karnataka Speaker

Karnataka Speaker UT Khader, on Saturday, November 18, said that the post of Speaker is neither a religious nor political but is a Constitutional post. Talking to media persons over a controversial statement by Minister for Housing BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan, Khader said “The Speaker’s post should not be seen in political or in religious light. It is a Constitutional post which transcends everything. The respect shown to me is a respect for the post and the seat. We should maintain the dignity of the post.”

Minister Zameer, while campaigning in Telangana, had said that BJP MLAs are now compelled to show respect with folded hands to Muslim Speaker in the state Assembly as the Congress party had given tickets to 17 Muslim candidates to contest in the elections. The statement had triggered a row. BJP State President BY Vijayendra slammed Minister Zameer who had warned that he should be careful while giving statements.