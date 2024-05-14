Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP’s claims of govt collapsing

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the statements of both the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that the Congress government in Karnataka is collapsing are politically motivated. “We have no infighting. If that was the case, it would not have been possible to work together in the Lok Sabha elections. Shinde has made a political statement. Let him save his own government first,” he said while speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, May 14.

Referring to the recently announced MLC elections, Siddaramaiah said that voters are politically mature. “Voters in the Graduates constituencies and Teachers constituencies are politically mature and know what is right and wrong. They have the power to compare the achievements of the Union BJP government with the achievements of our government,” he added.

The Chief Minister also slammed the BJP’s Karnataka unit for claiming that the Congress government will collapse in Karnataka. “State BJP leaders, don't worry about our government, it will complete five years safely. Think about your party. All the disgruntled leaders who were deprived of tickets in the Lok Sabha elections are taking revenge against the injustice done to them. It is not surprising that the flame of revenge flared up immediately after the election results,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that many BJP party leaders are conspiring against the current BJP state president BY Vijayendra. He said that the leaders are preparing to pin the setback of the elections on the “heads of fathers and sons” and these leaders have the support from a faction of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Leaders who were deprived of tickets in the Lok Sabha elections did not actively participate in the election campaign. In this election BS Yediyurappa and children are worried that if they lead the party to victory, they will be cornered forever. Due to this, there will be a great explosion of dissent in the state BJP after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.