Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, May 1, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the cancellation of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s passport in light of numerous sexual abuse allegations that have surfaced against him.

In the letter, Siddaramaiah mentioned how Prajwal had fled the country on April 27, shortly before the Karnataka government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe on the allegations and complaints against the MP.

The letter read, “Constitution of the SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and an FIR was lodged on April 28. However, according to reports, sensing the impending case and police arrest, the accused MP and NDA [National Democratic Alliance] candidate for Lok Sabha, Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his Diplomatic Passport.”