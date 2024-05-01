Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, May 1, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the cancellation of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s passport in light of numerous sexual abuse allegations that have surfaced against him.
In the letter, Siddaramaiah mentioned how Prajwal had fled the country on April 27, shortly before the Karnataka government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe on the allegations and complaints against the MP.
The letter read, “Constitution of the SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and an FIR was lodged on April 28. However, according to reports, sensing the impending case and police arrest, the accused MP and NDA [National Democratic Alliance] candidate for Lok Sabha, Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his Diplomatic Passport.”
Siddaramiah also mentioned that getting Prajwal back to the country even as the SIT is working to establish a case against him is of utmost importance so that he could be investigated and face trial. He added, “In this regard, I urge you kindly to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action and cancel the Diplomatic Passport of Prajwal Revanna and to take such steps using Diplomatic and Police channels of the Government of India and International Police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding MP to face the full force of law. The SIT of Karnataka will provide all the necessary details and fulfil all the legal formalities required in this regard.”
In India, a diplomatic passport can be revoked by an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs or by a court order, if it is felt that the person is needed for a criminal investigation. But this will not guarantee the return of the person to India, as they will also face an extradition hearing and the countries where they are, sometimes, allow the person to stay back.
Several accusations have been levelled against Prajwal Revanna for sexually assaulting numerous women and recording them on his phone. On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against the MP, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, accusing him of harassing her and her daughter. Shortly after more women came forward with complaints, Prajwal was suspended from the party on April 30.