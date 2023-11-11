Siddaramaiah asks KCR to visit Karnataka to see implementation of 5 guarantees

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to his state and see for himself how the Congress is implementing five guarantees there.

Addressing an election rally after state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy filed his nomination from Kamareddy, where KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is contesting, he said that the Congress implemented its five guarantees in Karnataka.

Referring to the allegation by KCR that the Congress had failed to implement the guarantees, Siddaramaiah said KCR should visit Karnataka once and see for himself the implementation of the guarantees.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will come to power in Telangana, Siddaramaiah said the Congress will implement six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in the state.

Accompanying Revanth Reddy to the filing of nomination from Kamareddy, he said that Revanth Reddy will win both the seats with a huge majority. Revanth Reddy is contesting from Kodangal and Kamaraeddy constituencies.

