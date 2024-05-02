Sexual harassment case: HD Revanna seeks anticipatory bail

JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna on Thursday, May 2, filed anticipatory bail in a Bengaluru court after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sent an appearance notice to him in connection to sexual harassment case against him and his son.

According to reports, the court has asked the SIT to file its objections and hearing is set to take place on May 3.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and his father Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter who was a domestic worker in their house. According to the complaint, both Revanna and Prajwal sexually harassed the women under various pretexts. Prajwal allegedly used to video call the woman’s daughter when she was at home and harass her using foul language.

The SIT has also issued a lookout circular against Prajwal to all immigration points across India. On Wednesday, May 1, Prajwal in a statement said that since outside the country, he was unable to appear before the investigating authorities. “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon,” he wrote on social media. He said that it will take seven days for him to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the SIT has issued a lookout notice for him.