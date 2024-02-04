Seer says he was not allowed inside temple due to caste, DyCM Shivakumar refutes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Saturday, February 3, said that people in the state have to live amicably and not stoke religious tension. “There is no untouchability in Karnataka. We are all one and have to live amicably. The temples will be open for all the people,” the Deputy Chief Minister in response to the allegations by a seer who was allegedly denied permission to enter a temple in Karnataka.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he came to know about the incident via the media and that he will discuss the issue with the Muzarai Department officials and the District in-charge Minister.

Kaginele Kanaka mutt pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami -- who belongs Kuruba (shepherd) community -- has claimed that he was not allowed to enter the Chennakeshava temple in Baguru village of Karnataka's Chitradurga district due to his caste. He made the remarks while participating in a seminar titled 'Religious mutts in the way of transition' at Sanehalli in Chitradurga district on Friday.