Section 144 imposed in Mandya after BJP protests removal of Hanuman flag

A 'padayatra' from Keragodu village to the Mandya District Collector's office, protesting the flag removal, was also conducted by BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy joined the protest in Mandya, alleging that the Congress government intentionally lowered the 'Hanuman dhwaja' and displayed an anti-Hindu policy.

The Bajrang Dal has reportedly called for a bandh in Mandya. In response to the protests, Section 144 has been imposed by the police and barricades were erected near the DC's office. The flex banners of Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar were torn by the protesters, who held him responsible for the flag's removal.

The controversy erupted after officials replaced a Hanuman flag with the Indian National flag, citing permission from the Keregodu Gram Panchayat on the condition that only the national flag could be hoisted. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that the Gram Panchayat sanctioned the flagpole for the Karnataka flag and the Tricolor, and not a religious flag. "This incident is a pre-arranged act of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. Such a situation has been created with the intention of systematically raising the people against the state government. There is no doubt that the plot to create communal riots in Mandya is a preparation for the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP leaders," he said.