Rahul Gandhi is not scared of anything, he is a born fighter: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

MP Rahul Gandhi is not scared of anything and he is a born fighter, stated Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, “Rahul Gandhi is campaigning all over the country. I am also reaching Wayanad tomorrow and taking up campaigning. I have confidence that the hard work of Rahul Gandhi will pay off.”

When asked about the senior Congress leader’s allegations that the “BJP won’t cross the 180-seat mark without fixing EVMs”, he stated that Rahul Gandhi had more information in this regard and based on that he had made the statement.

“I have also maintained that the NDA won’t form the government and the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre,” he added.

Answering a question on the statement of Union Minister of State, Shobha Karandlaje that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will boost the BJP’s chances, Dy CM Shivakumar questioned, “What happened in the Assembly election in Karnataka? What happened in Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Constituency she represents? The Congress party won all six seats in Chikmagalur District. Why did she vacate the Lok Sabha seat she currently represents? The people asked her to go back.”

Dy CM Shivakumar further stated, the Congress-led UDF is set to sweep all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.