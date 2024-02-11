Protest held in Bengaluru Cubbon Park against construction of high rise building

The Karnataka government’s effort to revive an old proposal to construct a 10-storey building inside Cubbon Park by demolishing the Election Commission office has drawn criticism from the public. A protest was organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association inside the park.

Heritage Baku, a citizen advocacy group, also supported the protest. In 2019, Karnataka had announced a similar move to construct the high-rise building in Cubbon Park. Following media reports, Heritage Baku started an online signature campaign against the project, and the project was eventually shelved. The petition in Change.org received 6,000 signatures in 24 hours.

A similar scenario prevailed on February 11 as protesters gathered at the park and announced that they would protest every weekend till the government officially announces that the building will not be constructed. Two hashtags #SaveCubbonPark and #ChaloCubbon was used on social media. An online petition was created by a city resident Ekta Sawant calling for the government to stop the construction of Cubbon Park High Rise. Another user pointed out that no construction was done in Cubbon Park ever since the implementation of the Karnataka Government Park (Preservation) Act in 1975. He urged the government to follow the Act.