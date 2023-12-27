Pro-Kannada protestors vandalise shops, pull down English signboards in Bengaluru

Activists of pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took to the streets on Wednesday, December 27 pulling down English signboards in various areas of Bengaluru threatening owners of commercial establishments to install boards in Kannada.

The Bengaluru municipal corporation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notices to commercial establishments to prominently display signage in Kannada and the deadline for the same is February 28. The pro-Kannada activists, in addition to staging demonstrations at key locations such as Phoenix Mall of Asia, Airport Road, MG Road, Lavelle road and Vittal Mallya road issued warnings to shops, urging them to swiftly install billboards in the local language.

Reports state that private hotels were specifically targeted during the protest, with demonstrators defacing nameboards under the pretext of advocating for Kannada signage on the premises. Visuals from the protests depict acts of vandalism. Narayanaswamy Gowda, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, asserted, "Protesting is my right. My protest is peaceful. People coming from outside, from Hindi states are..."