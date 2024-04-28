PM Modi to address four public meetings in Karnataka on April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend various Lok Sabha poll campaign programmes in Karnataka on Sunday and Monday (April 28 and 29). On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Belagavi at 11 am, Uttara Kannada at 1.15 pm, Davanagere at 3.30 pm and Ballari at 5.30 pm.

Earlier on Saturday night, the Prime Minister landed at Belagavi airport, where he was welcomed by former Chief Minister and BJP's Belagavi Lok Sabha seat candidate Jagadish Shettar and other senior leaders.