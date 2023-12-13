Parliament intruder a Modi and Vivekananda fan, student leader says father

Manoranjan D (35), one of the two men who burst into the well of the parliament shouting anti-government slogans on Wednesday December 13, was once a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a student leader. Speaking to the media in Mysuru hours after the incident, Manoranjan’s father Devaraj Gowda revealed that his son was an engineer by training and claimed that he was a fan of the PM. He also said that the family sympathised with the BJP and that they had good relations with local BJP MP Pratap Simha whose office issued the passes to the intruders.

Expressing strong disapproval, he said, "If my son engaged in wrongdoing, he's no longer my son. It's akin to desecrating a temple, and such actions are condemnable. I am a farmer and my son doing something like that is condemnable. I condemn this. No child should engage in such actions."

Devaraj claimed that he was completely unaware of his son's presence in Delhi and said that he strongly disapproves of his involvement in the incident. He said, "If he has done something wrong, he is not my son. But let me tell you, he is good… I was unaware he is in Delhi. I do not know about his affiliations. I condemn his act. He finished engineering in 2014. He used to travel to Delhi, Maharashtra. He had the mindset to help poor people."