No holiday, Karnataka Eng medium schools asked to live stream Ram Temple inauguration

The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) issued an advisory on Thursday, January 18, urging all private schools to live stream the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. They said that the idea of declaring a holiday on that day would lead to children losing the opportunity to witness the historic event.
KAMS secretary Shashi Kumar told TNM that it is not compulsory for all schools to livestream the event. “We are against a holiday being given on January 22. That’s why instead of a holiday we have issued this advisory for schools. Every time a holiday is given, children plan other activities, that’s why we thought of advising something productive instead and students get to witness an historic event,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) has requested the state government to give clarity on a holiday on January 22. The association said that many parents were asking their school managements for a holiday on January 22. “But we have to follow the decisions of the state government as all the private unaided schools across the state are functioning under the policy rules of the state government. As the inauguration of Sri Rama temple has created a stir in the country, naturally most of the parents are demanding a holiday on that day in the school management boards. Therefore, we hereby request the state government to announce their clear stand in this regard,” the association said in a statement.