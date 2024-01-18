No holiday, Karnataka Eng medium schools asked to live stream Ram Temple inauguration

The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) issued an advisory on Thursday, January 18, urging all private schools to live stream the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. They said that the idea of declaring a holiday on that day would lead to children losing the opportunity to witness the historic event.

KAMS secretary Shashi Kumar told TNM that it is not compulsory for all schools to livestream the event. “We are against a holiday being given on January 22. That’s why instead of a holiday we have issued this advisory for schools. Every time a holiday is given, children plan other activities, that’s why we thought of advising something productive instead and students get to witness an historic event,” he added.