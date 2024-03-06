NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information on suspect behind Bengaluru cafe blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information regarding the accused responsible for the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. The NIA has said that the informant's identity will be kept confidential.
A wanted notice was issued by the NIA on March 6. "Any information leading to his arrest shall be rewarded (Identity of informer will be kept secret). Anyone who has information related to the suspect can call 080-29510900, 8904241100 or mail at ,” it said.
The NIA commenced its investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case on Tuesday, March 5. The incident, which occurred on March 1 at the cafe situated on the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) Road in Whitefield, left ten people injured.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the unidentified suspect was seen entering the cafe carrying a small bag. In the CCTV footage, the suspect's face was obscured by a mask and glasses, and he was seen purchasing a food token at the cashier counter. The police recovered an IED device and a timer used to detonate the explosive.