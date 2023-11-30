New survey looks at living and working conditions of migrant workers in Karnataka

Despite receiving primary education in rural government schools, the skill set of these communities is poor. Most of the women work as labourers, sheep grazers, domestic workers, or construction workers. With very little exception, most of them are malnourished, underpaid, abused, and exploited.

From a baseline survey conducted by CIRW in July 2022, it was estimated that around 70% of the households that CIRW works with are daily wage labourers with erratic earnings that range from Rs 250 to Rs 300 a day.

While 20% of the women work in garment factories, some run small shops or are vegetable vendors. Some women also work in nearby factories and companies on contract basis. Women often take loans from local money lenders, who charge high interest rates, making the repayment of loans very difficult. CIRW has been supporting savings and loans through self help groups, which makes them less vulnerable to exploitation. CIRW has also started evening study centres for school children.

Ninety five percent of the population that CIRW works with hold Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, while 0.6% have Above Poverty Line (APL) cards, 1.4% have Antyodaya cards, and 3.3% have no cards. A majority (40%) of the families have a family size of four and 25% have three. Major sources of income are wage labour (42%), salaried work (28%), and agriculture (15%).

As for houses, 86% live in their own house, of which 58% were semi-pucca and 28% were pucca. Of these, 92% respondents have a toilet in their house.