Nagamohan Das panel to probe Rs 500 cr KEONICS scam, says Minister Priyank Kharge

He alleged that some vendors claimed Rs 4.43 crore without supplying the goods, and Rs 24.15 lakh was disbursed for setting up computer labs in schools, instead of the market of Rs 5 lakh significantly exceeding the market rate by 474%.

Regarding accusations of withholding funds from vendors, in connection with an alleged 10% commission sought from the Keonics MD, Kharge clarified that all bills, except for a few amounting to Rs 16 crore, had been settled. The pending bills were deliberately held back in accordance with instructions, as they await to be subjected to third-party inspection to verify their authenticity which is mandatory as per the Finance Department's protocol.

The minister said that the decision to keep these bills pending was driven by the commitment to transparency and adherence to established procedures. He said the BJP leaders were dissatisfied because he had deliberately delayed the processing of those bills to guarantee authenticity and maintain transparency.