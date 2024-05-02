MEA confirms Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport

Karnataka MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women, travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday, May 2. The MEA said that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the MEA regarding his travel.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Ministry has not issued any visa note for any other country for the MP. “No Political Clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany. No visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa notes for any other country,” he clarified.

This development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and ensure his return by making use of diplomatic and police channels.

MEA further said, “As regards the possible revocation of passports of any individual, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. We are not in receipt of any directions from any court in this regard.”

The Special Investigation Team is probing the allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna. The SIT has issued a lookout circular after he failed to appear before the investigation authorities on April 30.