Mangaluru school faces Hindutva group anger over teacher’s alleged comments on Modi

Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Shetty on Sunday, February 11, asked Hindus to “reconsider enrolling their children in schools operated by Christian missionaries,” alleging a history of anti-Hindu sentiments within such institutions. This comes after parents of students studying at a school under Christian management in Mangaluru protested against a teacher for allegedly making derogatory ‘anti-Hindu’ comments about the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place on Thursday, February 8 when the teacher was discussing the ‘work is worship’ chapter with Class 7 students.

Following the allegations, parents along with members of pro-Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, staged a protest against the school management in Mangaluru on Saturday, February 11. The protest escalated when demonstrators attempted to enter the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI).

To maintain order, over 100 police personnel were deployed to the school and DDPI office premises. Later, the police intervened and assured the protestors that necessary action would be taken against the teacher. DDPI Dayananda R Nayak dispatched Block Resource Centre (BRC) Coordinator Prashanth to the school for an investigation.