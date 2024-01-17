Man got stuck inside toilet of Bengaluru bound SpiceJet flight for entire journey

A man travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru on a SpiceJet flight found himself stuck inside the toilet for an hour due to a malfunction in the door lock on Tuesday, January 16. After the seat belt sign went off following takeoff from Mumbai, the passenger went to the toilet and remained locked inside until the flight landed in Bengaluru. Upon landing, the airport ground staff had to break open the door to release the passenger, who subsequently received medical support.

“On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support,” SpiceJet said in a statement and added that the passenger will be provided a full refund.