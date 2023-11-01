Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru after attempts to capture it fail

A leopard that was giving Bengaluru’s Singasandra residents sleepless nights was captured by forest officials in Bommanahalli industry area but it later died on Wednesday, November 1. Karnataka forest officials had launched an intense search operation to capture the leopard. According to reports, the officials set a cage and tried to trap the leopard by tranquilising it and when their efforts failed, it was shot. The big cat ended up succumbing to the injuries it sustained. The leopard died in hospital during treatment.

During its capture on Wednesday, a veterinarian was attacked while attempting to tranquilise the leopard, which had strayed from its natural habitat and was spotted near Electronic City. Despite a sharpshooter's attempt to tranquilise the animal, the leopard managed to evade capture, disappearing into thick vegetation. Eventually, the leopard was shot. The injured veterinarian was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The leopard had been on the prowl for the last four days, with its first sighting near the Singasandra locality in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 28. This initial sighting prompted fear and panic among residents and led to heightened vigilance from forest officials. The big cat was subsequently observed in various locations, including Brookefield, Kudlu Gate, and near a prominent private school in the area.

The operation was carried out by more than 60 forest officials.