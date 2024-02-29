Led by former bonded labourers, this Karnataka group helps rehabilitate others like them

While many of the released labourers turn to daily wage work, Marappa had other ideas. He has leased a two-acre land growing sorghum, paddy, and other crops. “I have done all kinds of jobs around the village. This work is better. If I need extra help on the land, I hire people from the village,” he says.

The couple detail their life as bonded labourers. It was a loan of Rs 20,000 from the brick kiln owner for wedding expenses that got them trapped. They were promised Rs 300 for cutting 1,000 bricks when they joined. It entailed working seven days a week, from around 5.30 am to around 7 pm. The six families (most related to each other) were not allowed outside the factory premises at all, except once a week when one person from each family could go to the nearby market to get groceries. “There were no rest days… even if we were ill,” says Marappa.

The actual wages the couple received during the entire period was Rs 500-1,000 a week to manage expenses, apart from the initial loan of Rs 20,000. “At one point, we had cut 10,000 bricks in a week but there was zero accounting. A rainy day can wash out entire days’ work,” says Marappa.

“There were times when we worked whole nights as well. But still we didn’t get time off the next day. Once during a festival, we tried to escape. But the owner found us at Purnima’s house and brought us back. He would regularly threaten all of us, abuse us physically and verbally,” he recalls. When Purnima’s parents offered to repay the loan for their release after four years of captivity, Marappa was told that the outstanding amount was now Rs 1.5 lakh – a sum they could ill afford.

Purnima remembers the difficulties she faced during the pregnancy and delivery of both her children. There were hardly any prenatal checkups and she had to return to work two months after the children were born. “I used to put my children on a mat at the factory and continue working,” she says. Marappa’s sister had a worse fate. Purnima says her foetus was dead in the womb for a week before she could access medical care.