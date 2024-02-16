‘Lackadaisical attitude’: Siddaramaiah blames BJP in budget speech for losses

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting the state budget on Friday, February 16 blamed both the previous BJP-led state government and the Union government for causing financial losses to Karnataka. He accused the BJP government of failing to address "injustice" in the 15th Finance Commission report, leading to a loss of Rs 62,098 crore.

He said, “Due to the lackadaisical attitude of the previous government, the state had to suffer severe losses in the final report of the 15th Finance Commission. The change in the method of calculating state income and the use of the 2011 census instead of 1971 resulted in heavy losses to the progressive states. Rs 2,77,350 crore was to be received by the state if the allocation formula proposed by the 14th Finance Commission was continued. But the state received only Rs 2,15,253 crore. Therefore, it is estimated that during the six-year period of the 15th Finance Commission, the loss to the state under devolution of central taxes is estimated to be Rs 62,098 crore.” He also said that the previous government failed to secure Rs 11,495 crore in special grants for Bengaluru.

The criticism of the Union government led to the Opposition protesting, with BJP MLAs trying to disrupt the proceedings and shouting slogans. Even as BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition R Ashok continued to disrupt the proceedings, Siddaramaiah announced proactive measures to counter such “injustices,” including the preparation of a detailed memorandum for the upcoming 16th Finance Commission to secure a fair share of central devolution and grants.