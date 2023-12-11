Kerala couple, daughter found dead in Karnataka resort

In a shocking incident, a couple from Kerala killed their 11-year-old daughter before dying by suicide themselves at a resort in Karnataka's Kodagu district, police said on Sunday, December 10.

The deceased were identified as Vinod, 43, Zubi Abraham, 37, and their daughter Johan, from Kottayam in Kerala. According to police, the family checked into the resort on Saturday and on the same day evening, all of them were found dead.