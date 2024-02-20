Motto of Karnataka residential schools changed, move sparks political debate

In the Council, BJP MLC N Ravikumar led protests demanding withdrawal of the modification and accountability for those responsible. He said that the changes were made following verbal orders from an IAS officer, conveyed through a Telegram broadcast group.

Sources told TNM that prior to bringing about the change, a thorough brainstorming session took place between social welfare department officials, generating over 20 potential phrases. After a significant voting process, consensus was reached on the chosen phrase. “It was a collective decision,” the source said.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Minister for Social Welfare HC Mahadevappa seemed unaware of the directives regarding the alteration of Kuvempu's phrase in residential schools. “Why should we change his (poet’s) writing?” he said.

Amidst the uproar, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge advocated for embracing the change and fostering an environment of fearless questioning. He said, “There is nothing wrong in asking questions fearlessly. If you don’t question, you won’t learn and if you don’t learn, there won’t be wisdom. If this doesn’t happen, how will society progress?”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the modifications. He said, “We are spreading the words of Kuvempu. No matter what BJP says, we are giving strength to the words of Kuvempu. They [BJP] don’t have any other job. They are just creating controversy.”

Speaking to TNM, author N Jagadish Koppa stressed the importance of fostering scientific temper among children, noting that the government's modification to "question courageously" does not tarnish Kuvempu's words or ideology. He argued that these changes align with Kuvempu's vision of promoting scientific temper. He said, “It’s important to build scientific temper in children. The government has changed the motto to ‘question courageously’ and hasn’t said anything to malign Kuvempu’s words.”

Jagadish also questioned the BJP's credentials to speak on Kuvempu's beliefs, asking if the party adheres to Kuvempu's call to move beyond religious divisions. “BJP doesn’t have the moral rights to speak about Kuvempu. If so, does the BJP believe in Kuvempu’s words of ‘gudi churchu masajidugalannu bittu horabanni (Leave the temples, mosques, churches and come out).”

The controversy has arisen in the wake of a recent directive from the Social Welfare Department, which initially prohibited the celebration of religious festivals in residential schools and colleges under its jurisdiction. Subsequently, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society issued a circular, banning the celebration of religious festivals, regardless of faith, within these educational institutions.

The circular stated that festivals like Ugadi, Ramzan, Christmas, Sankranti, and Eid Milad, among others, were prohibited from being celebrated in residential schools and colleges. However, following outcry from both opposition parties and the public, the order was eventually rescinded on February 14.