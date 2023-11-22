Karnataka: Siddaramaiah faces rebellion over appointments to boards, corporations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who filled all the 34 cabinet berths at once after coming to power, is facing difficulty in making appointments to boards and corporations due to infighting in Congress, according to sources. The meeting held on Tuesday to finalise the appointments remained inconclusive even as the AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attended it.

Sources said Surjewala will come back to "resolve differences" between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on November 28. However, a shortlist has been finalised and the high command is expected to intervene in the matter. Though the party leaders maintain that the appointments are deferred due to elections in Telangana, sources said that "serious differences" have cropped up over the issue within the party.

Replying to a query on appointments to Boards and Corporations, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the party is in discussions with its legislators and leaders.