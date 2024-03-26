Karnataka Minister says slap youths who chant ‘Modi Modi’, BJP files complaint

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi, against his statement that youths who chant slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be slapped. The Congress leader made these remarks during an election rally held in Koppal on March 25.

"They should be ashamed, with what face are they coming to seek votes. They are incompetent to do even a single development work. They had promised to give two crore jobs. Did they give jobs to anyone? When asked for jobs, they say sell 'pakoras'. If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi', they should be slapped. One has to be ashamed. Is it a small thing? They promised two crore jobs a year, it should have been 20 crore jobs now in 10 years," he said.