Karnataka man who wrote threat letters kept a list of progressive writers, read Savarkar

Shivaji Rao Jadhav, the man who was arrested by the Bengaluru police for writing threat letters to 61 progressive writers, maintained a list of writers and intellectuals who were speaking against Hindutva. He also copiously read right-wing nationalists, including VD Savarkar, investigators in the case told TNM. The police believe that Jadhav, who wrote anonymous letters under the pen name Sahishna Hindu (tolerant Hindu), was a lone wolf. However, they are closely tracking his network of friends, a source confirmed.

While Jadhav has been given bail, he is yet to be released as he is yet to find someone from Bengaluru to give the bail surety on his behalf. Meanwhile, the police have expanded the scope of the investigation to probe the people he was in touch with and possibly shared his extreme right-wing leanings. Jadhav, who is a Class 8 dropout, worked in a printing press in central Karnataka’s Davanagere and was influenced by right-wing ideology by reading the literature that was printed at the press.

After Jadhav’s arrest on September 30, 2023, the police conducted searches at his residence in Davanagere and seized pamphlets and books he was reading. They are also scrutinising his mobile device to get more insight into the people he kept in touch with and retrieve the conversations they had. Through these searches, the police have found a link between Jadhav and Sujith Kumar, who is Accused 13 in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Sujith is believed to be a recruiter for Sanatan Sanstha and other Hindutva extremist organisations.