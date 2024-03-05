Karnataka Home Minister confirms pro-Pak slogans were raised in Vidhana Soudha

He also said that the issue was not an embarrassment to the Congress government and that the arrests were made based on the FSL report as promised earlier. “We have been complying with the rule of the land, not what BJP has been saying. Our government had not tutored them to raise slogans. If there is any lapse by the police, action will be initiated against them as well,” he added.

Bengaluru police arrested three people in connection with the pro-Pakistan sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain’s victory in the Rajya Sabha elections. BJP leaders including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, and R Ashoka had said that the MP’s supporters were involved in the sloganeering. Nasser Hussain denied the charges and called for an investigation into ‘BJP’s mischief’.

According to reports, the arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri District, Munnawar Ahmad of Jayamahal area in Bengaluru and Mohammad Iltaz.