Karnataka HC asks authorities to remove encroachments of Bahmani Sultans' fort in Kalaburagi

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, November 14, directed the Kalaburagi district authorities to remove encroachments from the historical fort of Bahmani Sultans in the city. The High Court bench in Kalaburagi instructed civic authorities to clear 62 houses constructed inside the fort and 114 houses that have emerged in the surroundings of the fort.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding this matter was filed by Hindu organisations and local activists in 2018.

In 2019, the court had ordered the removal of encroachments within a specified timeframe. However, the Kalaburagi City Corporation requested time from the court for rehabilitation.