Karnataka HC allows DKS to drop plea challenging sanction to CBI on graft charge

The Karnataka High Court granted Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar permission to withdraw his plea challenging the legality of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) sanction to probe the Rs 74.93-crore disproportionate assets case against him. The decision came after the state government withdrew the sanction for prosecution on Tuesday.

A division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit, issued the order while disposing of the writ appeal filed by Shivakumar. The appeal contested the April 20, 2023 verdict of a single judge who had upheld the legality of the 2019 sanction.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the state government presented a Government Order from November 28, officially withdrawing the consent. Simultaneously. Shivakumar's counsel submitted a memo seeking permission to withdraw both the writ petition filed in 2020 challenging the 2019 sanction and the writ appeal against the single judge's decision. Senior Advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Uday Holla argued that the petitions had become irrelevant due to the withdrawal of the September 25, 2019 sanction by the Karnataka government.