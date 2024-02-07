Karnataka govt’s negligence of monkey fever cost two lives: LoP Ashoka

The negligence and irresponsibility of the Congress government has resulted in the loss of two lives due to Monkey Fever, the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, claimed on Tuesday, February 6.

The disease, also known as the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), is spreading fast in the hilly regions of the state, creating an alarming situation, he said. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka alleged that reports of Monkey Fever cases had come in November 2023, but the state government did not take note of them. The failure of the Department of Health and Family Welfare is the reason for the rampant spread of the disease, he said.