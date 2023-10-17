Karnataka govt will provide 5 hours of uninterrupted power supply to farmers: Energy Min

"It is essential to debunk the misconception that Karnataka is in darkness. Soon, we are planning to expand the Pavagada Solar Park from its current capacity of 2,300 MW to adding another 2,000 MW in 10,000 acres. We are also actively working on expanding solar power generation in Gadag and Gulbarga. These initiatives are a testament to our deliberate actions in this direction," George said.

He said that they are also striving to implement KUSUM B and KUSUM C initiatives aimed at promoting the use of solar energy among farmers. KUSUM B is primarily geared towards incentivising the adoption of stand-alone solar pumpsets by individual farmers availing 80% subsidy. These power plants can be established on agricultural land or barren land, providing an additional source of income for farmers through land leasing.

He also laid emphasis on KUSUM C that involves the installation of solar power plants at substations, as well as on government land, agricultural land or barren land, providing an additional source of income for farmers through land leasing to ensure a continuous and sustainable power supply to agricultural consumers.

"During the recent visit, the Union Energy Minister himself said that the demand for electricity has increased not only in the state but also in the entire country. High demand has been recorded in the month of August itself as against during summer. The demand for electricity has increased due to the failure of the monsoon. Due to natural calamities, the production of wind and solar energy has also slowed down. Because of this, there has been a deficit of electricity for a few days," George said.

The Minister said that blaming the opposition is not his way. "However, due to natural calamities, there is now a power shortage. It is wrong to use this for political gain and say that Karnataka is in darkness," he said, asking the opposition to have a constructive dialogue with him to address these challenges to move forward towards a brighter energy future for the state.