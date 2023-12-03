Karnataka govt treads firmly to develop most backward district as IT hub

BV Naidu, the Chairman of KDEM, told IANS that two IT companies have already commenced operations in Chamarajanagar. If the experiment proves successful in Chamarajanagar, there are plans to replicate it throughout the state, focusing on clusters beyond Bengaluru such as Mysore, Mangaluru and Hubli.

"The buzz is positive. In the last 18 months, around 45 companies have established operations, and another 12 are in the pipeline. About 20 companies have expressed interest in expanding their operations," Naidu opined.

In Chamarajanagar, Fore Front Health Care is about to start it's office, and academic integration for talent is underway. RProcess has already started in Santhemarahalli village in Chamarajanagar, occupying a two-floor building, Sudheer says.

"The idea is to take companies to where the talent is. We want to reverse migration so that the best talents remain in their villages and towns. There is no illusion about IT jobs," Sudheer emphasises. "If we start today, 20 years down the line, we will have regional offices all across Karnataka, with the corporate office in Bengaluru," he adds, highlighting the plan to benefit the entire state rather than choking Bengaluru.

Chamarajanagar district, considered one of the most backward and jinxed, has been selected for its uniqueness. The government's experiment is well appreciated by entrepreneurs, even though politicians have traditionally been hesitant to step into the district due to superstitions about losing power.