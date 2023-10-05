Karnataka govt calls for agencies to set up fact-checking units: Details

The Karnataka Innovation & Technology Society (KITS), operating under the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, has initiated the tender process, which is open to all entities and companies registered in India. The IDTU will be composed of three teams, a fact-checking team, an analytics team, and a capacity-building team.

The fact-checking team will consist of independent fact-checking agencies appointed by the state government to identify false information. The analytics team will employ advanced technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence to proactively monitor the information disorder ecosystem. The capacity-building team will conduct public awareness campaigns to educate people about the existence and impact of the information disorder ecosystem.

According to the tender requirements, interested entities must have a minimum of three years of existence as of August 31, with prior involvement in fact-checking services and a track record of similar activities or units for other organisations. Additionally, all funding received by the agency must be transparently disclosed, and there should be no record of serious criminal proceedings against the company or its directors.