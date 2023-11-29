Karnataka govt allocates Rs 2,000 crore to local bodies

He noted that water tariff in Bengaluru hasn’t been reviewed in the last 12 years due to political considerations but the costs of pumping water to Bengaluru are rising and the urban bodies must bring in efficiencies in water supply, he said.

Many of the towns receive water supply once a week and there is shortage of water. The local bodies must stop misuse of drinking water for washing clothes and cars, and mopping floors.

"Water is precious and local bodies must keep a strict account of its usage. Drilling of borewells is rampant today, but the local bodies must keep a tab on the number of borewells and their approvals. There are many guidelines from the State and Centre about new borewells and they need to be monitored," he said.

Noting that there is no count of borewells in the state, he suggested a plan to levy a nominal fee so that all borewells are accounted for. "A fee of Rs 50 should be levied on borewells. It is not to generate revenues for the government but to get data on the number of borewells. With this, the government will know the number of borewells used for agriculture, residential and commercial purposes," he said.