Karnataka govt ad in Telangana papers not a violation says DKS

"The advertisements are purely about the schemes of Government of Karnataka. They neither solicit votes for Congress nor for any particular individual. How can they violate any Model Code of Conduct?” he asked. "In fact, other parties have launched a misinformation campaign against the roll out of welfare schemes by Karnataka government," he added.

"Some of the advertisements of Karnataka government sometimes get published in editions of other states. It would have been a violation of Model Code of Conduct had we solicited votes in favour of Congress," he said, adding that a reply will be sent to the notice issued by the Election Commission.

Asked about appointments to Boards and Corporations, he said that two-three rounds of consultations are over and a final list will be sent to top party leaders in Delhi after the meeting.