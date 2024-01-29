Karnataka: Four students die after school bus collides with truck in Bagalkot

In a tragic incident, four students lost their lives when their school bus collided head-on with a tractor in Algur village, Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district. The accident occurred around late night on Sunday, January 27. Eight injured students are currently receiving treatment at Jamkhandi Government Hospital.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Govind (13), Shweta (13), Sagar (17), and Basavaraj (17). Among them, two were class 9 students, while the other two were pursuing their studies in PUC at Vardhamana Mahaveer School near Algur village.