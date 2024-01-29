Karnataka

Karnataka: Four students die after school bus collides with truck in Bagalkot

The deceased individuals have been identified as Govind (13), Shweta (13), Sagar (17), and Basavaraj (17)
Aftermath of the collision
Aftermath of the collisionIANS
Written by:
TNM Staff

In a tragic incident, four students lost their lives when their school bus collided head-on with a tractor in Algur village, Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district. The accident occurred around late night on Sunday, January 27. Eight injured students are currently receiving treatment at Jamkhandi Government Hospital.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Govind (13), Shweta (13), Sagar (17), and Basavaraj (17). Among them, two were class 9 students, while the other two were pursuing their studies in PUC at Vardhamana Mahaveer School near Algur village.

The collision occurred as the school bus was on its way to drop students off at their respective villages following an annual gathering at the school. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com