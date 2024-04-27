Karnataka: EC orders repoll at booth in Hanur after EVMs get destroyed in clash

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared a repoll at one of the polling stations in Hanur, which falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Karnataka. The move comes after electronic voting machines (EVMs) were destroyed during a clash at the polling booth in the Government Lower Primary School in Indiganatha on April 26.

As the destruction of EVMs led to the votes becoming void as per Sections 58(2) and 58 A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, a fresh round of polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday, April 29.

The clash had taken place after two groups disagreed over whether to vote or not in the election. The voters in the region had initially decided to boycott polling, citing grievances such as the lack of basic amenities including drinking water, roads, and electricity in their village. They also staged protests, alleging inaction despite multiple appeals to officials.

When there was no turnout from the village on polling day, officials tried to mobilise voters from Mendara village near Indiganatha. A few of them were successfully brought to the polling booth to cast their votes. However, the action invited anger from residents of Indiganatha, which led to a confrontation with officials. Tensions escalated, resulting in verbal altercations and the villagers resorting to pelting stones. The clash caused damage to EVMs, furniture, the gate, and the compound wall of the polling booth.