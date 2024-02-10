Karnataka doctor fired for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre

Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said doctors and authorities have been directed not to misuse the premises of government hospitals.
Screengrab from the video
IANS

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday terminated a doctor from service, who got his pre-wedding photo-shoot done inside an operation theatre at the government hospital in Chitradurga district.

Rao said, "Government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements. I will not tolerate such indiscipline. All doctors, staff and contract employees will have to discharge their duties as per the guidelines. I have already directed the doctors and authorities concerned not to misuse the premises of government hospitals." 

Abhishek, a doctor attached to the Bharamasagara Government Hospital, had recently got his pre-wedding photo shoot done inside the operation theatre of the hospital. The photos went viral on social media, drawing flak from the public. One photo shows Abhishek performing surgery on a patient, while his fiance is standing in front of him and helping him out. He had taken charge as a health officer at the hospital one month ago.

