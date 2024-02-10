Karnataka doctor fired for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday terminated a doctor from service, who got his pre-wedding photo-shoot done inside an operation theatre at the government hospital in Chitradurga district.

Rao said, "Government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements. I will not tolerate such indiscipline. All doctors, staff and contract employees will have to discharge their duties as per the guidelines. I have already directed the doctors and authorities concerned not to misuse the premises of government hospitals."