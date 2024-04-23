Karnataka: Dingaleshwar Swami withdraws nomination against BJP’s Prahlad Joshi

Dingaleshwar Swami, the Lingayat seer who threatened to contest the polls as an independent from Dharwad to defeat the BJP’s candidate Pralhad Joshi, withdrew his nomination papers on Wednesday, April 22, ending weeks of drama.

Dingaleshwar Swami is the head of the Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt. He is likely to support the Congress candidate Vinod Asuti. Swami told the media in Hubballi that he had withdrawn from the race on the advice of his “guru”. However, he maintained that he would continue the “dharma yuddha” (religious war) against Joshi whom he has accused of suppressing leaders of other communities.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media on Wednesday that he had requested the seer to withdraw his nomination and support the Congress candidate Vinod Asuti, a Kuruba. Asuti, a political novice, is perceived to be a weak candidate. After Dingaleshwar Swami announced he would contest, there was speculation that the Congress would drop its own candidate and throw its weight behind the seer.