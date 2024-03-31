Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says he got I-T notice despite closure of case

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, March 30, said that he received a notice from the Income Tax Department on Friday despite the closure of the case. He accused the Union government of tormenting opposition leaders out of the fear of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The case against me is closed, yet the Income Tax Department sent me a notice last night. There are many BJP leaders and central ministers from Karnataka who are facing charges, but no investigation has been ordered nor notices have been served against them. The BJP is targeting only the opposition leaders."