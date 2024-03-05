Karnataka CM, Deputy CM receive threat emails warning of more attacks in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Bengaluru city police commissioner received threat emails on Saturday, March 2 warning of more attacks in the state. Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu case. The email warned of attacks on public places and transport systems, including the KSRTC’s line of premier buses.
The email warned of a potential blast in Bengaluru at 2.48 pm on March 9. According to reports, the accused demanded a ransom of 2.5 million USD for not carrying out the attacks. While investigations are underway to identify the source of the emails, the cybercrime police have initiated a suo motu case to address the threat seriously.
The threat email came a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield on March 1. As many as 10 people, including three cafe employees, sustained injuries. The Bengaluru police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.