Karnataka CM, Deputy CM receive threat emails warning of more attacks in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Bengaluru city police commissioner received threat emails on Saturday, March 2 warning of more attacks in the state. Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu case. The email warned of attacks on public places and transport systems, including the KSRTC’s line of premier buses.

The email warned of a potential blast in Bengaluru at 2.48 pm on March 9. According to reports, the accused demanded a ransom of 2.5 million USD for not carrying out the attacks. While investigations are underway to identify the source of the emails, the cybercrime police have initiated a suo motu case to address the threat seriously.