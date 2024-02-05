Karnataka: Cab fares to go up as govt revises rates, disallows surge pricing

According to the previous fares, the cabs were divided into four categories. Cabs up to Rs 5 lakh had a fixed fare of Rs 75 for four kilometres but the service provider had the option of levying Rs 18-36 for every extra kilometre. Cabs priced between Rs 5-10 lakh had the basic fare of Rs 100 with Rs 21-42 for every extra kilometre. Vehicles between Rs 10-16 lakh and those above Rs 16 lakh have a base fare of Rs 120 and Rs 150 and could charge anywhere between Rs 24-48 and Rs 27-54 respectively for the additional kilometres.

Taxis operating between 12am to 6 am can impose an extra 10% charge, and operators are allowed to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) and toll charges directly from consumers. The notification says that fares should not be determined based on the duration of the trip and surge pricing in the name of peak hours must not be done. Waiting charges will not apply for the initial five minutes; thereafter, a charge of Rs 1 per minute will be incurred.