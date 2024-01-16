Karnataka budget to be presented in first week of February, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, January 15, announced that since the model code of conduct for the general elections will be in place in March, he would present the state budget in the first week of February. "We will present the budget early," he told reporters in Narasapura helipad in Haveri.

The state government needs to ensure funds for the implementation of five guarantee schemes and also for other development projects. The BJP is alleging that the Congress government has destroyed the economy of the state by not focusing on generating revenue for the guarantee schemes.

Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, maintained that the state government had given Rs 2,000 compensation each for farmers in drought period temporarily. "As soon as we get funds from the Union government, more compensation would be provided to farmers," he stated.