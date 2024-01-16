Karnataka budget to be presented in first week of February, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, January 15, announced that since the model code of conduct for the general elections will be in place in March, he would present the state budget in the first week of February. "We will present the budget early," he told reporters in Narasapura helipad in Haveri.
The state government needs to ensure funds for the implementation of five guarantee schemes and also for other development projects. The BJP is alleging that the Congress government has destroyed the economy of the state by not focusing on generating revenue for the guarantee schemes.
Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, maintained that the state government had given Rs 2,000 compensation each for farmers in drought period temporarily. "As soon as we get funds from the Union government, more compensation would be provided to farmers," he stated.
"I know that the present compensation provided by the state government is not enough. But, till date, no funds have been released by the Union government. The BJP leaders, instead of criticising, let them get the funds released," he said.
Reacting to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that the culture of issuing derogatory remarks was started by Siddaramaiah, the CM said, "As an MP and former Union Minister, Hegde's contribution is zero. He was absconding for three years and he is trying to get attention by issuing such statements. Culture is all about humanity. Humanity should be there. The statement also reflects the culture of Union Minister Joshi.” Joshi had defended BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's threatening remarks about Bhatkal mosque and derogatory comments on Siddaramaiah. An FIR has been filed against Hegde under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.
Reacting to Hegde's comments, the CM had said earlier that if Hegde used obscene words for him for the sake of political reasons, the language reflects his culture.