Karnataka: BJP and Congress wage meme war over neglect of state issues

In Karnataka, the BJP and Congress have found themselves caught in a war of memes, diverging from traditional war of words as they point fingers at each other for neglecting the state's issues. The feud began with the Karnataka BJP unit’s ‘Sleeping Sarkara’ social media campaign on January 12, over the alleged inadequacies of the Congress government in handling the state's problems. The issue escalated on January 16 when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah counterattacked with the ‘Wake Up PM’ campaign via his social media handles.

“When the Captain sleeps, the ship sinks! Karnataka, under the sleeping regime of Siddaramaiah, has unfortunately become the Titanic of India,” BJP had said in its post on January 12. In the posts that followed, BJP also attacked the Congress government over the safety of students after multiple reports of students being forced to clean school toilets emerged.