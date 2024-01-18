Karnataka: BJP and Congress wage meme war over neglect of state issues

In Karnataka, the BJP and Congress have found themselves caught in a war of memes, diverging from traditional war of words as they point fingers at each other for neglecting the state's issues. The feud began with the Karnataka BJP unit’s ‘Sleeping Sarkara’ social media campaign on January 12, over the alleged inadequacies of the Congress government in handling the state's problems. The issue escalated on January 16 when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah counterattacked with the ‘Wake Up PM’ campaign via his social media handles.
“When the Captain sleeps, the ship sinks! Karnataka, under the sleeping regime of Siddaramaiah, has unfortunately become the Titanic of India,” BJP had said in its post on January 12. In the posts that followed, BJP also attacked the Congress government over the safety of students after multiple reports of students being forced to clean school toilets emerged.
Almost a week later on January 16, Siddaramaiah took to social media and responded to the allegations saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government had slept on issues concerning Karnataka and denied funds to the state. “When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses! Narendra Modi is always awake for his personal PR & BJP's campaign, but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka,” he said along with an edited image of PM Modi sleeping.
The posts were again met with criticism from the BJP leaders with former CM BS Yediyurappa demanding an apology from Siddaramaiah over his remarks. “By speaking against Prime Minister Modi, Siddaramaiah has proved that he is an irresponsible Chief Minister. When the world is praising the PM, who has worked without taking leave for a day, speaking against such a person will not do any good to the CM,” he said.
“Mr Siddaramaiah, weren't you last seen holding a CM's position instead of a meme maker? The nation is greatful to our Karma Yogi PM, who works 18-20 hrs a day, striving towards the nation's growth without a day off since 2014 - that's commitment. Even personal Grief couldn't halt his national duties. This is called commitment, something you have always lacked,” the BJP said along with an edited image of Siddaramaiah using a computer to edit images.
BJP’s chief for Karnataka BY Vijayendra said that the PM has been relentlessly working for the country and has not even taken a single day of leave from work for more than 9 years. “You have lost all moral rights to talk about PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, a real "KarmaYogi" under whom Bharath is fast emerging as an economic & global superpower marching well ahead of other Nations,” he added.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka asked Siddaramaiah to take a “chill pill” and said, “Take a chill pill. If you think you can impress your high command and save your CM chair by such rant and rave against PM Narendra Modi Ji, then you are living in a fool's paradise. It is no longer a secret that your days are numbered and you will be shown the exit door after Lok Sabha Elections. So take a chill pill, Keep Calm and Trust Modi.”